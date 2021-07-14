Locked on Boston College: Interview with Steve Aponavicius

On today's special episode of Locked on Boston College, we talk with former Eagles kicker Steve Aponavicius. If you don't know his story, it's an interview you won't want to miss. He talks about going from Superfan, to inadvertently trying out for the football, to winning a bowl game against Navy.

Hear all about his time with the Eagles, who impressed him the most in practice, and who could win in a foot race, himself or Matt Ryan? BC's one time leading scorer gives listeners a full picture of what it was like being a kicker.

A full interview and a recap of this weekend's MLB Draft, all on today's show!

