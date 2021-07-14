Rachel Nichols returns to Twitter after absence, turns off replies

ESPN announced on Wednesday that Maria Taylor's contract is ending, a decision that comes after the former ESPN host was subject to race-related remarks. What is sad about this situation? Rachel Nichols told the truth. The incident has been openly known within ESPN for quite a while. But It was kept quiet. Look at the timing. Someone leaked it to make Rachel Nichols look bad while simultaneously making Maria Taylor look good and as a victim during her XI tract negotiations. Predictably she asked for a ridiculous amount of money and ESPN said no. I’m actually shocked, but it shows that even ESPN knows that she’s not worth the money she was asking for. And now she will leave and go on to something bigger and better and make more money because of woke mainstream media and woke corporate America. So how is this sad? Maria Taylor‘s gonna come out smelling like a rose!