Rachel Nichols returns to Twitter after absence, turns off replies

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 10 days ago
Rachel Nichols has returned to social media after a brief hiatus, but that does not mean the ESPN host and reporter wants to hear from her fans and followers. Nichols, who recently found herself at the center of a scandal, tweeted on Tuesday for the first time since July 6. Her first tweet after the one-week absence was a video of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s appearance on “The Jump.” As you might expect, the content didn’t matter.

