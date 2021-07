WEATHER STORY: Finally a precip pay off may be on our doorstep. The cold front portion of a low is slated to slide by the Northland overnight Friday into early Saturday. The chance for desperately needed rain is 70%. Rain totals may go towards a half inch for many towns in our region. Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect in Minnesota until 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Despite that rain, conditions on the ground will remain extremely dry so the National Weather Service has issued a Near Critical Fire Danger Alert for Minnesota on Saturday. This is because by Saturday afternoon, a new high takes over to clear the sky and keep it sunny, warm and dry for the weekend. Check the slide show above for a map of the alert zone and a short range forecast.