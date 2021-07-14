Automatic Naughty Cat Detector using Lobe

Whether you are transitioning from a data engineer/data analyst or wanting to become a more efficient data scientist, querying your dataframe can prove to be quite a useful method of returning specific rows that you want. It is important to note that there is a specific query function for pandas, appropriately named, query. However, I will instead be discussing the other ways that you can mimic querying, filtering, and merging your data. We will present common scenarios or questions that you would ask to your data, and rather than SQL, we will do it with Python. In the paragraphs below, I will outline some simple ways of querying rows for your pandas dataframe with the Python programming language.