Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Guillermo Rauch of Vercel: “Optimizing for transparency and clarity of objectives and goals”

By Paul Moss
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimizing for transparency and clarity of objectives and goals, then processing everything else asynchronously. If we agree that we need to improve a certain metric and we measure it so, then that is all we need to do — we can have enough autonomy and check in frequently to make sure we are moving toward that shared goal together. The antidote to micromanagement and to a sense of the lack of direction, unnecessary stress, post-notifications is that we are all on the same page about what we want to accomplish and how we measure it. Then, we just operate as autonomously as we can.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Software#Facebook#Founder#Next Js#Cto#Learnboost#Cloudup#Automattic#Socket Io#Microsoft Office#Javascript#Ndc#Qcon#The React Framework#Webassembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
AWS
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Instagram
Related
Softwaredevops.com

CloudTruth Acquires Tuono to Advance Configuration Management

CloudTruth, a provider of a unified configuration management platform, today revealed it has acquired Tuono, a provider of a cloud secrets management platform, as part of an effort to make it simpler to secure infrastructure provisioned using code. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Greg Arnette, CloudTruth CEO, said...
Career Development & AdviceInfoQ.com

Outcome Mapping - How to Collaborate With Clarity

Begin again, with the end in mind. Lack of clarity is the biggest risk to improvement efforts. Move perspectives from individual minds, to a collaborative, visual workspace. Bridge the gaps between tech and business, roles and teams by giving everyone a clear, visual asset. Break down your target, consider obstacles,...
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Passwordless authentication startup Magic raises $27M in funding

Magic Labs Inc., a startup that provides decentralized passwordless authentication for websites, said today that it has raised $27 million in an early-stage funding round led by Northzone. The Series A funding round brings the total raised by Magic to $31 million following a $4 million seed funding round in...
Businessmartechseries.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft to Improve Digital Adoption

No code digital adoption platform launches full integration with the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to improve digital adoption and help enterprises unlock business potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Internetmartechseries.com

Uberflip Recognized in B2B Content Engagement Solution Report

Content experience highlighted as best solution for activating content. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), announces its inclusion in Forrester’s Landscape Overview Report, New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions For B2B, Q3 2021. Uberflip was named among the growth stage segment, and is one of six vendors listed focused exclusively on B2B customers. The report details the growing category of content engagement solutions, which have seen increasing demand as B2B marketers seek technology to help them attract, engage and convert prospects.
Marketsfinextra.com

The importance of distributing market data in the cloud

Capital markets firms have long understood how cloud can help establish competitive advantage, increase agility, reduce time to market for new products, and address the growing total cost of ownership for IT infrastructure. However, the financial services industry has reached a point where real-time trading and risk management has become more critical, particularly amid market volatility and global economic uncertainty.
Softwarechainstoreage.com

Gartner recognizes Dynamic Yield as personalization leader

Experience optimization platform Dynamic Yield has received top honors in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. Dynamic Yield has been named as a Leader in 4/4 of the analyst firm’s reports on the category, both highest based on its ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available from Dynamic Yield here.
BusinessCMSWire

Zoom Acquires Five9, Qualtrics Acquires Usermind and More CX News

Zoom Video Communications, or "Zoom" to the rest of the world, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Five9, a provider of cloud contact center software, for $14.7 billion. Company officials envision the combined workplace video and collaboration platform from Zoom with the Five9 contact center...
BusinessZDNet

'Digital HQ' emerges from Salesforce's $27.7 billion Slack acquisition

Salesforce has completed its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack Technologies, referring to the combination of the two companies as creating the "digital HQ for success from anywhere". The deal was officially announced on December 1, ending speculation the CRM giant was looking to expand its footprint more into collaboration and...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

The Home Depot and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Enhance the Interconnected Shopping Experience

Google Cloud and The Home Depot have extended their multi-year cloud partnership to expand on the retailer’s digital transformation and provide customers with enhanced shopping experiences by blending physical and digital environments. As one of the first major retailers to migrate its website to the cloud, The Home Depot has built upon Google Cloud’s expertise in infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics to enrich customer experiences no matter how they choose to shop–in-store, online, or on mobile devices.
EconomyForbes

The Future Of Journalism Is Transparent Publishing

Chairman of The Trusted Web Foundation, CEO of WordProof. On a mission to bring trust back to the internet. What’s the future of journalism? Is it a greater focus on human interest, or foreign policy, or the arts, or long-form, or op-ed? As it turns out, the future of journalism isn’t about the subject or the length. What’s most important going forward is transparency.
EconomyThrive Global

Abeir Haddad Provides Insight into His Career as a Thriving Entrepreneur and Investor

Abeir Haddad is an entrepreneur and investor based out of Vancouver, Canada. After graduating high school, Abeir attended Capilano College for two years, with the intent of transferring to the University of British Columbia. Rather than completing the transfer to UBC, he pursued a unique opportunity in the finance world, wherein he has worked since. As an ambitious and motivated individual, he took a deep interest in both finance and entrepreneurship.
Thrive Global

Hana Jung of Re:Boot Experiences: “Focus on progress not perfection”

Focus on progress not perfection — The greatest way to stay the course despite naysayers is to focus on the process (progress) and not the output (perfection). Sometimes rejection, setbacks, and challenges are a part of the process of trying to accomplish an “impossible” task. It doesn’t matter if it gets done right away and perfectly, it’s about taking consistent steps toward your goal. By focusing on your progress, you can create a positive momentum.
EconomyThrive Global

Karen Grill of Second Act Moms: “Business is not just about transactions”

Business is not just about transactions. Business is about building relationships. You must develop connections with your clients and potential clients. Ensure that the “client journey” is smooth, easy to understand and even enjoyable. The easiest business to get is with current clients. Maintaining good relationships, always trying to innovate and improve the way you work with clients will be a key to your success in the long run.
EconomyThrive Global

Anurag Gupta of Shoreline.io: “Failure is an option”

The important thing to realize is that, if you’re not on the path to your goal, you need to change your path or you need to change your goal. Life really is that simple. We just sometimes don’t want to make the hard choices that implies. Many successful people reinvented...
Home & GardenThrive Global

Jenny Rydebrink of Gardenize: “Endurance and patience”

If you need to raise money to fund your project, start when you have money. It is actually quite interesting how banks and investors work. They move in flocks, if you get the first one onboard, you get the rest. And if you have money, the banks are open to meet and greet and lend you money, even if you don’t need them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy