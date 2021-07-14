Guillermo Rauch of Vercel: “Optimizing for transparency and clarity of objectives and goals”
Optimizing for transparency and clarity of objectives and goals, then processing everything else asynchronously. If we agree that we need to improve a certain metric and we measure it so, then that is all we need to do — we can have enough autonomy and check in frequently to make sure we are moving toward that shared goal together. The antidote to micromanagement and to a sense of the lack of direction, unnecessary stress, post-notifications is that we are all on the same page about what we want to accomplish and how we measure it. Then, we just operate as autonomously as we can.thriveglobal.com
