Evanston, IL

This Week in Evanston

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Council Member Devon Reid moved pushcarts ahead of food trucks for increased use in the lakefront area in a revised proposal at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Mr. Reid, 8th Ward, announced at the start of the discussion that he would be dropping food trucks from his original proposal. That proposal had called for the City to lift restrictions on both food trucks and pushcarts in the lakefront area, where the City currently issues only three licenses for their use.

