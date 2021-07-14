Reinvest In Your Front-Line Leaders With Coaching Training

Heide is Adjunct Professor of Management, Boston College. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. As leaders and their direct reports return to the office, it’s time for human resource and learning development professionals who want to have the greatest possible positive impact on their organizations to re-invest resources into training front-line managers to be effective coaches. Front-line managers have their fingers on the pulse of operations. They make up roughly 60% of a company’s management ranks, and they directly supervise around 80% of the total workforce. And yet, many front-line leaders never receive any training in how to coach direct reports. As a result, they tend to frustrate those they lead by 1) defaulting to command-and-control styles of management, 2) micromanaging, 3) providing limited (or no) feedback and 4) focusing on weaknesses instead of strengths. Many of these practices and behaviors are exacerbated when both the leader and direct reports work remotely.