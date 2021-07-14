Shinnston (West Virginia) City Council opts to keep current speed limits on residential streets
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston City Council on Monday voted down a proposed ordinance that would have decreased the speed limit on residential city streets. The ordinance would have reduced speed limits on most residential streets within city limits to 15 mph, and streets near the park and sports areas to 5 mph. It would not have applied to state roads within city limits.www.wvnews.com
