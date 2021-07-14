REELZ announces REELZFest Music Documentary Festival
New original stories about Michael Jackson and Jim Morrison headline. REELZ has announced its August 2021 premieres highlighted by REELZFest celebrating the music, mayhem and mojo of Jim Morrison, Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd, Genesis, Whitesnake, Alice Cooper, Metallica and AC/DC in a massive lineup of new music themed stories. REELZFest also includes the REELZ premieres of music documentaries Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey and Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage.themusicuniverse.com
