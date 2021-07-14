Cancel
REELZ announces REELZFest Music Documentary Festival

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew original stories about Michael Jackson and Jim Morrison headline. REELZ has announced its August 2021 premieres highlighted by REELZFest celebrating the music, mayhem and mojo of Jim Morrison, Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd, Genesis, Whitesnake, Alice Cooper, Metallica and AC/DC in a massive lineup of new music themed stories. REELZFest also includes the REELZ premieres of music documentaries Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey and Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage.

themusicuniverse.com

