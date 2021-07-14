Countryside favourite The Newt opens the Farmyard
No matter how many pictures you might’ve seen of The Newt, nothing quite does justice to this magical dreamland, nestled in the Somerset countryside, an easy few hours’ drive west from London. Perhaps it’s the proximity to the mystical circle of boulders at Stonehenge, just 30 miles away, but there is something otherworldly about the 800-acre estate, which opened back in 2019 with guest accommodation in the beautifully reimagined Grade II-listed Georgian pile, Hadspen House, the former home of the Hobhouse family.www.harpersbazaar.com
