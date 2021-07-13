Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Graduate student’s advocacy makes the difference for troubled minority youth

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Carlow graduate student is advocating for fairness in dealing with troubled minority youth and for better treatment with their mental health and behavioral issues. Terrel Williams, pursuing a master’s degree in secondary education, is an education liaison for the Allegheny County Office of Children Youth and Families in Pittsburgh, Pa. He visits various area schools to represent and advocate for students, most of whom are in the foster care system.

