For more than 20 years, Akamai has worked very hard to earn the trust and confidence of our customers and partners by developing services that can be relied upon to be available and secure at all times. We have scaled our business to handle many trillions of web requests quickly and securely each day by holding our services and operations to a very high standard of reliability. We know that errors can happen in any platform of this scale, and that is why we have invested in many systems and processes to catch mistakes quickly and prevent them from causing widespread harm. Reliability lies at the core of our mission, our culture and everything we aspire to do. We know that thousands of major enterprises and billions of people are depending on us around the clock to enable their business and life online. And so it is especially painful when we experience a major service disruption.