Sumter County raises a glass to President and Mrs. Carter for their 75th Anniversary

This event was one for the books. It ran like clockwork, which seems like a small miracle considering all the work that goes into an event like this, not to mention the Secret Service involvement and notable attendees with their own staff to accommodate. This is one of many times Sumter County was well represented by the people who helped make this event special. Americus Times-Recorder spoke with a few of the local services and businesses involved in this celebration to find out what goes into an event like this.