NextSource Materials Announces Appointment of Leading Mining Executive and Former CEO of Xstrata Nickel to its Board of Directors as it Advances its Vertically Integrated Mine Strategy

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

Mr. Ian Pearce, a leading global mining executive, former CEO of Xstrata Nickel and the founding partner of X2 Resources has joined the Board of NextSource Materials. Mr. Pearce comes with more than 40 years of mining experience with major global producers and brings a unique combination of mine construction and operations expertise, coupled with in-depth Environmental, Social and Corporate governance ('ESG') experience. He presently serves as a director and chair on Governance, Technical & Sustainability committees for several global mining producers.

