Prosegur Security Joins Blue Lightning Initiative to Help Prevent Human Trafficking

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has become the first security company to join the Blue Lightning Initiative, a joint program of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to help identify and prevent human trafficking. As a part of the program, Prosegur employees who work in aviation and retail security will be trained on how to spot potential human traffickers and victims, as well as the procedures for safely and quickly reporting such instances to relevant authorities.

