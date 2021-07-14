Econic Crop Solutions Next Harvest Underway

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ('Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today reported that the second harvest is currently underway at the company's E-ROOTS CENTRE located in the Red Deer, Alberta area. Following an overwhelming positive response from customers who purchased the first crop last month, word is spreading throughout the surrounding communities and this second crop is already sold even before harvesting has been completed. Consumers have been delighted with the 'no blemishes' produce and we have had numerous reports that the flavours and palatability of the vegetable greens are, 'much better than anything that we have ever purchased at local supermarkets.'