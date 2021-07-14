Yum? Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

The internet loves oddly-shaped food, to the point where I closely examine everything I eat now, just in case it’s viral gold. Hey, if I find a cheez curl in the shape of a skateboarding nun doing the Macarena, you can be sure I’ll try posting it on eBay for a couple bucks. But it turns out you can gain a lot more than just a few days of fascination and a couple of irony bids from posting this stuff; you can earn some real cash. When Australian teenager Rylee Stuart, 13, recently found a strangely puffed-up Dorito in her snack bag, she shared it on TikTok, where the video got over two million views. The reaction online encouraged her to create a listing for the chip on eBay, where the uniquely shaped snack received bids of up to $100,000, 9News reports.