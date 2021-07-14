Cancel
Yum? Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

By CNN Newsource
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected. The idea is a limited-edition macaroni-and-cheese flavored ice cream. Kraft said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods. The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen ice cream to produce the creation. Kraft boasts that...

