Beckley, WV

City Council opens paving bids for four Beckley City streets

By Gailyn Markham
 10 days ago
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Common Council opened bids for the paving of four city streets during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 13.

According to Mayor Rob Rappold, the paving will take place on Myers Avenue, “E” Street, Holiday Drive (Tell Road to Pikeview Drive) and Hull Street (Elkins Street to Berry Street).

The project received one bid response.

Southern West Virginia Paving met all the specifications of the paving request, bidding $259,750 to complete the milling and paving of the four streets.

The bid will be reviewed by Billie Trump, Beckley’s Chief Financial Officer, and Jerry Stump, Director of Public Works. The pair will make a recommendation, and council will possibly award the bid at a future meeting.

Mayor Rappold noted that the project will be paid for through the city’s general funds.

