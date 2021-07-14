City of Beckley awards bids for Scott Ave playground equipment

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regular meeting, Beckley Common Council awarded the bids for playground equipment to be installed on the Scott Ave.

During a meeting on June 22, Mayor Rob Rappold stated that three companies had submitted bids for the project.

After reviewing the bids, At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter and At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy stated all bids met the specifications of the project but recommended that council accept Miracle’s bid for play structures for $67,842 and benches for $4,050 and Gametime’s bid for basketball goals and alternatives for $2,685.64 and picnic tables for $19,258.72.

Council approved and awarded both bids.

Mayor Rappold did not say when the equipment will be installed.