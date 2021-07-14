Cancel
Huntington, WV

Minority Health Institute Awards Grants to Community-Based Organizations

By Gailyn Markham
 10 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Minority Health Institute, located in the Marshall Department of Public Health, has awarded mini-grants to several community-based organizations throughout the region. The hope is to help organizations who are working to promote health equity and that predominantly serve racial or ethnic minorities in West Virginia.

The goal of the mini-grant program is to fund projects that reduce the burden of health disparities among racial and ethnic minorities throughout the state. Those programs meet the goal through health promotion, while addressing the social determinants of health. The Marshall University Minority Health Institute awarded 12 organizations as much as $5,000 including:

  • Ebenezer Medical Outreach

Empowering Outreach Program

  • Economic Development Greater East (EDGE)

A Community Grocery in Every Community: Food Desert Solutions in McDowell County

  • Reset incorporated

STIs – Knowledge is Key

  • Dunbar School Foundation

(S.T.O.P.) Program

  • Connection to the Connection Inc.

Reduce health disparities for minorities and vulnerable populations in West Virginia

  • Sheba International, Inc.

Building Capacity of Minority-Owned Community-Based Organizations to Address the Social Determinants of Health and Health Disparities

  • South Central Educational Development, Inc. (SCED)

Project CORDS – Community Outreach to Reduce Health Disparities and Stigma – Diversity, Vision and Capacity Grant Writing Workshop

  • Positive People Association, Inc.

Rise and Shine Program

  • African American Community Association of Jefferson County

We Are Going to be Alright Program

  • The Healing House, Inc.

Minority Impact Initiative

  • Aspire Achievement Project

Road to 30

  • A More Excellent Way of Life Center Church

Healthy Communities

The Minority Health Institute received over 25 applications for the grant program from different organizations and agencies around the state. Funding was provided by the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and the Sisters of St. Joseph Health and Wellness Foundation. The West Virginia State Office of Rural Health matched the funds.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
