Beckley, WV

WVa highway cleanup volunteers to be honored next month

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 10 days ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia residents who remove trash from state highways each year will be honored at a daylong event next month.

The 32nd annual Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day will be held Aug. 7 at the Tamarack Convention Center in Beckley. The event gets underway at 9 a.m. with bingo, broom making, a painting class, children’s games and other activities, the Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release.

A catered lunch will be served, and afterward awards will be presented and service pins and safety vests will be given to those volunteers who have 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service.

To register, call (800) 322-5530 or email dep.aah@wv.gov by Saturday.

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers remove 4 million pounds of trash from state highways each year, recycling tons of glass, plastic and aluminum. There are currently 40,000 volunteers in the program.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
