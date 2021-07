• The Colón dollar could reach Salvadorans before the end of the year. • El Salvador stablecoin can free its economy against the US dollar. Nayib Bukele and the El Salvador authorities want to launch a stablecoin by the end of 2021. Although Bitcoin is free trade in the Central American country, the government will try to create its stablecoin. This new crypto will serve to pay for goods and services within the El Salvador limits, as reported by some local media.