Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’ Will Return For Season 2

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for the Loki finale. Decades before Marvel made it commonplace for movies to include post-credits scenes, the James Bond franchise always ended with a little tease: “James Bond Will Return In...” and then the name of the next adventure. It was a way to keep the audience engaged and waiting for the inevitable sequel.

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Avengers#Tva#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Disney+ Renews ‘Loki’ For Second Season

Disney+ has renewed Marvel’s latest television series, Loki, for a second season, according to Deadline. News of this renewal was announced during the end credits of the season one finale on Wednesday. Tom Hiddleston’s (Thor) Loki follows the infamous God of Mischief as he lands himself into trouble with the...
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Loki’ season one finale review: What makes a Loki a Loki

The season finale of Loki asks the big questions like what being a Loki means, as well as learning self-love. The episode begins with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Sylvie (Sophie De Martino) approaching the Citadel after defeating Alioth last episode. As they approach the Citadel, the two brace to meet the ones behind the TVA. Though Loki shows some reluctance, Sylvie dead set on taking down the TVA for good.
TV SeriesComicBook

Why Loki Gets Season 2 Instead of Earlier Marvel Disney+ Shows

Loki fans were nothing short of distraught at the end of Season 1. But, unlike some other MCU fans, they would be getting another collection of episodes with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god. For the people who loved Wanda’s growth in WandaVision and those wondering what’s next for Anthony Mackie after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the answers are a bit murkier. Yes, Captain America 4 has been announced with no release date and Scarlet Witch is slated to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, that’s a whole year for fans of Elizabeth Olsen’s character and who knows how long for Cap fans. When it comes to the MCU television shows so far, there’s one big reason why Loki will get to run across the timelines of the multiverse while Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson sit on the sidelines. Simply put, those stories reached their conclusions for now.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Loki director Kate Herron announces she won’t return for season two of Marvel show

Loki director Kate Herron has announced she won’t return for a second season of the Marvel show.“I’m not returning,” she told Deadline on Friday.“I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season two wasn’t in the – that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”Herron directed all six episodes of the show’s first season,...
MoviesIGN

Marvel's She-Hulk Series Casts Josh Segarra

Marvel has cast another actor for its upcoming She-Hulk series. As reported by Deadline, Arrow star Josh Segarra will play an undisclosed role in the series. Segarra will join Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Maslany will play She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters and Ruffalo will reprise the role of Hulk. She-Hulk will be a legal comedy that focuses on Jennifer Walters who has powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner. The series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and Jessica Gao will serve as the head writer. Details regarding the plot and release date of She-Hulk are kept under the wraps.
MoviesGamespot

Dev Patel Discusses His Star Wars Audition, 007 Rumors, And Comic Book Movies

Actor Dev Patel has opened up on his Star Wars audition, rumors of him being cast as 007 in the James Bond series, and if he'd ever want to appear in a comic book movie. Regarding his Star Wars audition, Patel said he was filming The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at the time in India when he got the call. "I sent them an iPhone video from my trailer in India. The next minute, I got a call-back, and I was there, and that was fascinating," Patel told Total Film.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Bella Twins Family Surprise Divorce Revealed

JJ, brother of the WWE Hall of Famers, Bella Twins and his wife Lauren were featured on Total Bellas. Their lives have been documented in few of the episodes as major storylines. They were also seen doing marriage counseling on the show, but now the couple has now decided to part their ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy