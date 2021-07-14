Wells Fargo beats expectations with $6 billion profit in 2Q

Thursday was a day for not a whole lot in terms of market movements, as the S&P 500 was trading flat to slightly higher, the Dow trading flat to slightly lower, and the Nasdaq. flat to slightly higher. Market participants are digesting a number of conflicting factors, so it would make sense to see some sideways trading until there is more clarity. This morning we received jobless claims that were well above expectations, coming in at 419k versus expectations of 350k, and corporate earnings have been piling in. According to Refinitiv, about 15% of the S&P 500 has now reported earnings, with a fantastic 88% beating earnings estimates and 84% beating revenue expectations. However, it might just be the time of year - summer months tend to be slower, lower volume, and seasonally weak. It will be interesting to see if we enter any more pandemic-induced lockdowns with an increase in cases from the Delta variant across the world and whether the stock market would react negatively to it. Below we bring you some of the Top Trending Stocks today for investing ideas from our AI-sourced algorithms.