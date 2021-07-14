Cancel
Wells Fargo beats expectations with $6 billion profit in 2Q

By MATT OTT AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 10 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo had its most profitable quarter in two years, easily beating Wall Street estimates as the global economy continues its rapid improvement in the wake of the virus pandemic.

