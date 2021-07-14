Ohio Plans Another Round Of COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state plans to unveil a new coronavirus vaccination incentive program. DeWine said the announcement will come within the next week with a goal of increasing vaccinations. The Republican governor didn't provide details about the new program but hinted it could involve smaller amounts of money than the recently-expired Vax-a-Million sweepstakes that gave $1 million to five people and five full college scholarships to younger Ohioans.news.wosu.org
