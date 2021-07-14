Volkswagen Group Outlines NEW AUTO Strategy Through 2030
Volkswagen Group announced the NEW AUTO strategy through 2030 - a new plan of transformation into a "a software-driven mobility company." The main direction of the German automotive group is electrification with a goal to increase battery-electric vehicle (BEV) share out of the total sales (globally) to 20% in 2025, to 50% in 2030 and nearly 100% by 2040 in all major markets. In 2020 it was 3%, while in 2021 it will be around 6%.insideevs.com
