Audubon, Montgomery & Shelby County Fair Schedules (Wednesday)

(Audubon, Iowa) The Audubon County Auditor’s Office has updated the unofficial election results from Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, to include write-in winners. In Kimballton, write-in Glen Hoegh was the winner for the Mayor’s seat. Hoegh received 57-votes. Millette Shores received 17. And, Public Measure D for the City of Audubon failed to garner voter approval. The measure on the ballot said “Shall the City of Audubon, Iowa, issue its General Obligation Capital Loan Notes in an amount not exceeding the amount of $2,900,000 for the purpose of designing, constructing, equipping, furnishing and acquiring land for a new fire station?” The measure received 413 No votes (69.18%), and 184 Yes votes (30.82%).
