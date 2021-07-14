CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Audubon, Montgomery & Shelby County Fair Schedules (Wednesday)

kjan.com
 2021-07-14

County Fairs in Audubon, Shelby and Montgomery Counties are underway this week. The first full day of activities today (Wednesday) at the Audubon County Fair includes:. 2-p.m.: 4-H Communications &...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Audubon School Board Organizational meeting to be held Monday evening

(Audubon, Iowa) – Members of the Audubon School Board will meet 7-p.m. Monday in their Board Room at the High School, with some members meeting for the last time. During the meeting of the Retiring School Board, they’ll discuss Warrants and Financial Reports, Act on accepting the Canvass of Votes from the County Auditor, approve the Annual settlement of Accounts and the first and final reading of Board Policy Review for two 500 series policies.
AUDUBON, IA
kjan.com

$50,400 Granted to Audubon County Community Projects

(Audubon, Iowa) – The Audubon County Community Foundation (ACCF) awarded $50,400 to Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2021 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Audubon County Community Foundation has distributed over $2.5 million in grants and scholarships over the last 24 years. The...
ADVOCACY
kjan.com

Shelby County election results Final (Updated 11/3/21)

The Shelby County Auditor’s Office has updated the results from Tuesday’s elections. Only partial results were available late Tuesday night. (additional results can be found HERE) City of Harlan Public Measure TE:. Shall the following public measure be adopted? “Shall the Board of Trustees of Harlan Municipal Utilities, City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Bridge closure on 190th Street in Audubon County

The Audubon County Emergency Management Agency reports a portion of 190th Street will be closed for the next couple of weeks for a bridge replacement project. The closure is in the 1700 block of 190th Street between Heron Avenue and Highway 71 between Leroy Township sections 17 and 20. The closure went into effect over the weekend (October 30th) and will continue for approximately two weeks.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
kjan.com

Grand Lighting Ceremony This Thursday

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce report “The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony” will take place 5-p.m. Thursday, November 18th, at the Historic Rock Island Depot in Downtown Atlantic. Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said “Atlantic is Travel Iowa’s number one destination to celebrate the Christmas Season and Grand Lighting is a big reason why. There are over 200,000 lights strung throughout the trees on Chestnut Street as well as City Park that helps create this magical scenery for everyone to enjoy.”
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Mason City school board debates ending use of ‘Mohawks’ as mascot name

(Radio Iowa) – The Mason City School Board will consider tonight (Monday) whether to stop using “Mohawks” as the name of the district’s mascot. The issue of the school’s nickname is tied into logo and branding discussions that have been previously tabled by the board. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has called for the district to end the use of the name and associated imagery. Superintendent Dave Versteeg in a memo to the board recommends that the board direct the administration to start the transition from the use of the Mohawk name and mascot, including Native American images, symbols and likenesses to a new mascot immediately and for the administration to present at the January 17th school board meeting a timeline to complete the transition from the Mohawk name and a plan to adopt a new mascot as of July 1st of 2022.
MASON CITY, IA
kjan.com

Moose spotted in northwest corner of Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – A moose has been sighted in northwest Iowa. Chris Larue of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it’s likely the same moose spotted in Luverne, Minnesota on Halloween. “It apparently decided to wander down Main Street over there and a couple of days later it was sighted in Lyon County between Rock Rapids and Little Rock.” Rock Rapids, Iowa, is about 23 miles south of Luverne, Minnesota.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Atlantic Parks & Rec “Turkey Hunt” begins Wednesday

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, Nov. 17th), the City of Atlantic’s Park and Recreation Department will have nine wooden, painted “turkeys” hidden around parks in the City, for people to find and take selfies with. Take selfies with all nine turkeys when you find each one, and then leave them for others to enjoy.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Livestock#Montgomery Counties#4 H Pet Dog Show#4 H Club#4 H Ffa Poultry Show#Carnival 4 P M
kjan.com

Cass County Supervisors to act on vacating a portion of 570th Street

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will meet 9-a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16th, in their Boardroom at the Courthouse in Atlantic. On their agenda is the placing of a resolution of vacation of a portion of a roadway back on the table for discussion, followed by possible action on Vacating about 500-feet of 570th Street contained within the State of Iowa right-of-way (under Interstate 80).
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

And…the 100th Freedom Rock goes to….Altoona

Altoona, Iowa — Greenfield Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen announced Thursday night, the location of his soon to be 100th and final mural on the Freedom Rock Tour in Iowa. His official “Freedom Rock” Facebook page said the site will be Adventureland Park, in Altoona. When completed, the boulder will wrap up Sorensen’s tour of the state, painting a Freedom Rock in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, plus the bonus rock in Polk County. Sorensen says he hopes to have the Adventureland Freedom Rock completed by July 4, 2022.
ALTOONA, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic Schools Superintendent discusses MS repairs & possible mandatory staff vaccinations

(Atlantic, Iowa) – During a regular meeting Wednesday evening of the Atlantic School Board, Superintendent Steve Barber addressed a number of matters. The first pertained to the status of repairs underway at the Middle School. The facility was damaged by a fire that began while crews were on a lunch break from laying down new roofing this past July. The cause was never found, but it was deemed accidental. Barber said crews were wrapping-up repairs to the new roof on Wednesday.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Drawing in Osceola determines winner in mayor’s race the ended in a tie

(Radio Iowa) – A glass candy bowl from the Clarke County courthouse was used to help determine the winner of the mayor’s race in Osceola. The contest ended in a tie, with both candidates for mayor of Osceola getting 382 in last week’s election. The chairman of the county board of supervisors drew Matthew Stoll’s name out of the candy bowl, then all three supervisors voted to confirm Stoll as the winner.
OSCEOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announce $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Grants

DES MOINES – From Council Bluffs to Davenport and Mason City to Centerville, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced it is awarding more than $1.5 million in grants for the return of the state’s arts, culture, history and creative sector by supporting arts and cultural jobs and programming in the humanities. (A full list of grant recipients is available for viewing HERE)
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce to Host 5th Annual Discount AtlantiCash Event

(Atlantic, Iowa) -The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce encourages you to “Get a kick start to your holiday shopping” by purchasing discounted AtlantiCash. The AtlanticCash event is available from 9-a.m. until Noon this Saturday, only, Nov. 13th. It’s presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust. AtlantiCash will be available in packs of $100 for $80, a 20% discount. Community members can purchase up to three packs. Payment must be made at time of purchase in the form of cash or check only. There is a first-come, first-purchased basis with only a limited amount of AtlantiCash available.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

(Update) Audubon County Election results from 11/2/21: New info. on write in winners

(Audubon, Iowa) The Audubon County Auditor’s Office has updated the unofficial election results from Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, to include write-in winners. In Kimballton, write-in Glen Hoegh was the winner for the Mayor’s seat. Hoegh received 57-votes. Millette Shores received 17. And, Public Measure D for the City of Audubon failed to garner voter approval. The measure on the ballot said “Shall the City of Audubon, Iowa, issue its General Obligation Capital Loan Notes in an amount not exceeding the amount of $2,900,000 for the purpose of designing, constructing, equipping, furnishing and acquiring land for a new fire station?” The measure received 413 No votes (69.18%), and 184 Yes votes (30.82%).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy