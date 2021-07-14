Audubon, Montgomery & Shelby County Fair Schedules (Wednesday)

(Radio Iowa) – The Mason City School Board will consider tonight (Monday) whether to stop using “Mohawks” as the name of the district’s mascot. The issue of the school’s nickname is tied into logo and branding discussions that have been previously tabled by the board. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has called for the district to end the use of the name and associated imagery. Superintendent Dave Versteeg in a memo to the board recommends that the board direct the administration to start the transition from the use of the Mohawk name and mascot, including Native American images, symbols and likenesses to a new mascot immediately and for the administration to present at the January 17th school board meeting a timeline to complete the transition from the Mohawk name and a plan to adopt a new mascot as of July 1st of 2022.

