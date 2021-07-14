Iowa Transportation Commission to meet August 10 in Carroll
AMES, Iowa – July 14, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Carroll at the Santa Maria Event Center, 218 West 6th Street on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.www.kjan.com
