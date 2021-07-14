"Light and Airy" Meets "Rustic" at Flora Corner Farm
Her signature drink: "The Blushing Bride," a strawberry mojito. Jenelle and Kevin met in 2014, as coworkers at a Five Below store. “When I first saw him, I thought, ‘this is the most normal guy I have ever met,’” Jenelle says. Kevin had a minor crush, but wasn’t going to let that stand in the way of the job. Very professionally, it took two years before they went out. Jenelle was always ribbing Kevin to buy her waffles, so one night, when the pair was working late, Kevin handed her a cut-out of the breakfast staple. Jenelle rolled her eyes, emphasizing she expected the edible kind, and Kevin acquiesced. They arrived at an empty diner around 11 p.m. and didn’t stop talking until 5 a.m. the next morning.whatsupmag.com
Comments / 0