This Stock Has A 3.13% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book

Altria stock (NYSE: MO) is up almost 13% over the last six months and currently trades at $47 per share. Despite being part of the defensive tobacco industry, the stock has registered strong gains over recent months. The recent rise has been on the back of several analysts revising upward their expectations about the company’s earnings for 2021. The stock was affected in the second half of 2020 despite a sharp recovery in the market. This was mainly because of a sharp 88% write down of Altria’s investment in vaping company JUUL Labs, due to public health concerns over the safety of vaping and legal challenges from the Federal Trade Commission. But the vaping market is still expected to grow at a healthy double-digit rate in the coming years. Additionally, after a few quarters of writing down its investment value, Altria has recorded an unrealized gain of $100 million from its stake toward the end of 2020. Also, Altria has decided to sell its winemaking division for $1.2 billion, which will help it concentrate completely on the vaping and cigarette business. These factors have enthused the markets and led to a rise in Altria’s stock. But will Altria’s stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a correction in the stock more likely?