Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Stock Has A 3.13% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book

By Dividend Channel
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferies Group has been named as a Top 10 dividend-paying financial stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among shares of financial companies, JEF displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Jefferies Group Inc., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Value#Dividend Channel#Dividendrank#Jef#Jefferies Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Buy for High Returns

In the next few years, the global legal marijuana market is expected to grow at a robust pace. As regulatory headwinds wane, the market size is expected to reach $70.6 billion in 2028. This would imply growth at a CAGR of 26.7%. It’s not surprising that investors have started looking at major marijuana stocks like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) with renewed interest. At the same time, marijuana penny stocks provide an opportunity for some high-risk bets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks shows that great deals can be found, even with the market near an all-time high. Last week, the benchmark S&P 500 reached another new all-time high, which has pretty much been an ongoing theme since 2021 began. But don't be fooled into thinking that, just because the market is near a record high, there aren't excellent values that can be scooped up by investors.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks in the Making

A real estate operator serving cannabis companies is growing along with the industry. Some of the most promising cloud companies operate on the edge. Many stockholders invest in the hope of finding stocks that later deliver outsized returns. While investors can easily find fast-growth stocks in today's market, realistically, most growth names will not deliver returns comparable to those giants. Nonetheless, companies such as Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) hold potential for massive increases as they lead segments within their fast-growing industries.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow's Worst-Performing Dividend Giants?

The 2021 stock market rally hasn't been kind to every successful business. While financial and tech stocks dominate the return rankings through mid-July, Wall Street left many blue chip companies out of this year's surge. The good news for income investors is that this underperformance translates into higher dividend yields....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

Income investors need to be careful of potential dividend-yield traps. A high payout ratio could be a problem. Changes to a company's business model or ownership could impact its dividend. A high dividend yield can be alluring for an income-focused investor, especially in today's low-yielding environment. However, it can also...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

How to Find an Income-Driven Stock With Strong Dividends

What’s better than an income-driven stock that boosts its dividends on an annual basis? How about a stock that hikes its dividend yield and its dividend growth every year?. That’s the take from Real Money's Bob Ciura. Ciura is hot on the trail of one dividend stock on the exclusive...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This One Stock Market Chart Will Make You a Smarter Investor

Price appreciation has been significantly more meaningful to investors than dividend income has since 1988. This 33-year disparity has been exaggerated by generally low interest rates and an emphasis on growth stories. The disparity may not persist into the future, but investors must at least assume this is the norm...
StocksForbes

This 7% Dividend ETF Has Huge Risks

Hands up if you’ve heard of the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7Handl Index ETF (HNDL). Right. I thought not. And I can’t blame you for overlooking this one. It’s a relatively obscure ETF, with a bit over $700 million invested across a number of assets (just what those assets are I’ll get to in a minute).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Do Earnings Reports Matter for Biotech Stocks?

Earnings reports are critical outlets for information that biotech investors need to know about, so they can't be disregarded. Biotech companies have a long lag between starting a project and getting revenue from it, so their earnings reports are often light on financial information. For biotechs that do have a...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 High-Growth, Under-$10 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

The ongoing vaccination, an uptick in consumer demand, and improved economic activity have boosted investors’ confidence, leading to a 15% growth in S&P/TSX Composite Index this year. While several TSX stocks appreciated, I expect the bull run to continue through 2021 due to the improving operating environment. With solid growth...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksForbes

What Are The Nasdaq Composite And Nasdaq 100 Indexes?

The second-largest stock exchange on earth, Nasdaq also operates two major stock indexes based on companies that trade on its exchange: the Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100. The Nasdaq Composite tracks the performance of more than 3,000 stocks listed on the Nasdaq while the Nasdaq 100 captures the performance of the exchange’s largest non-financial companies.
StocksForbes

Is Altria Stock Fairly Valued At $47?

Altria stock (NYSE: MO) is up almost 13% over the last six months and currently trades at $47 per share. Despite being part of the defensive tobacco industry, the stock has registered strong gains over recent months. The recent rise has been on the back of several analysts revising upward their expectations about the company’s earnings for 2021. The stock was affected in the second half of 2020 despite a sharp recovery in the market. This was mainly because of a sharp 88% write down of Altria’s investment in vaping company JUUL Labs, due to public health concerns over the safety of vaping and legal challenges from the Federal Trade Commission. But the vaping market is still expected to grow at a healthy double-digit rate in the coming years. Additionally, after a few quarters of writing down its investment value, Altria has recorded an unrealized gain of $100 million from its stake toward the end of 2020. Also, Altria has decided to sell its winemaking division for $1.2 billion, which will help it concentrate completely on the vaping and cigarette business. These factors have enthused the markets and led to a rise in Altria’s stock. But will Altria’s stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a correction in the stock more likely?
StocksForbes

With Addressable Market Expanding, Is Snowflake Stock A Buy?

Snowflake stock (NYSE: SNOW) has rallied by almost 36% from its lows of about $190 per share seen in mid-May. The rally comes on the back of a more positive outlook from brokerage analysts and the robust Q1 FY’22 earnings, which saw the company report a 110% year-over-year growth in product revenues. However, with the stock now trading at over $250 per share or about 69x consensus 2022 revenues, does it still remain attractive? We value Snowflake stock at about $230 per share, slightly below the market price, due to near-term risks such as rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish stance.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Halliburton: What Investors Need To Know

Off the cusp of several challenging years, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a more straightforward path to better returns and dividend growth, Goldman Sachs said in a stock upgrade. The Halliburton Analyst: Neil Mehta upgraded Halliburton from Neutral to Buy and maintained a $26 price target. The Halliburton Takeaways: Halliburton has...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

These “Preferred” Blue-Chip Stocks Yield Up to 6.9%

Preferred stocks are the little-known answer to the dividend question:. How do I juice meaningful 5% to 6% yields from my favorite blue-chip stocks?. “Common” blue chips stocks usually don’t pay 5% to 6%. Heck, the S&P 500’s current yield, at just 1.3%, is its lowest in decades. But we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy