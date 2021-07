A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.