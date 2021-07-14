Cancel
Men's golf awarded All Conference

By Yadkin Ripple
 10 days ago

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference awarded its All Conference and Honorable Mention athletes for the 2021 men’s golf season. The Elkin Buckin’ Elks dominated this season as a team and as individual players. Elkin was named the 2021 MVAC Champions, which coach Zim Zimmerman was named the 2021 Coach of the Year. The 2021 Player of the Year was awarded to Elkin’s James Owings, who placed third at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championship. The MVAC also awarded women’s golf with their postseason awards. Ashe County nabbed all three of the top awards.

