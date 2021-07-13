Addison Rae Criticized for Seemingly Excitedly Greeting Trump at UFC Event

Social Media influencer Addison Rae has claimed that she was 'fired' from her role as a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Correspondent, following a backlash from ﻿journalists experienced within the field. The TikTok star initially recieved criticism over a post ﻿on social media concerning her new role, in which she displayed her qualifications for the job. The jovial remark noted that Rae only required three months studying journalism at Louisiana State University in order for her to land the job, she had left the institution early to focus on her career as an influencer.