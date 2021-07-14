Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Falcons compete at track championships

By Yadkin Ripple
yadkinripple.com
 10 days ago

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 2021 Track and Field State Championships in late June. Forbush had several atheltes compete at the meet in various events. In the girl’s 200 meter dash, Skylar Southard placed eighth with a time of 26.10. In the boy’s 1600 meter run, Nate Warden placed tenth with a time of 4:41.30. In the boy’s high jump, Luke Bennett placed 13th with a jump of 5’8. Results from the State Championship are listed below.

