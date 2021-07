Zombies in an airport. Fair enough. Resident Evil Degeneration, a feature-length C.G.I. action horror that came out in 2008, was, as far as I can tell, the first movie to fill a departure lounge with the permanently undeparted. Three years later, we would be treated to the refined pleasures of Quarantine 2: Terminal. Two years after that we would get Warm Bodies, in which a brain-eating Nicholas Hoult shambled around an airport, seeking, through the power of love, no less, to jump-start his heart. And that’s the problem. Airports have always belonged to that other undying, often brain-eating, genre: the romantic comedy. To glimpse an airport in a movie is to be reminded of the last-minute sprint: the panting attempt to lunge through the turbulence of life, to claim the baggage of one’s errors, and to catch true love before it takes off.