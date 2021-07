Police are searching for the person or people who were lighting off fireworks at a park in Medina last weekend that may have let to a portable toilet burning to the ground. A fire was reported at Lakeshore Park, 2975 Lakeshore Ave., on Lake Independence around 12:18 a.m. on July 18. When police arrived, they found the porta-potty, trash cans and wooden fencing engulfed in flames, the Medina Police Department said on Facebook Friday.