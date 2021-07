CUMBERLAND — Volunteer Maryland has opened the application period for AmeriCorps members to serve as volunteer coordinators for eligible partner nonprofits. “We have seen increased demand to support underserved communities throughout the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a greater interest in partnering with us,” said Sharon Lewis, director of Volunteer Maryland. “Organizations have shown so much creativity in how they distribute resources, from mobile programming and food distribution to hybrid learning and mobilizing volunteers. This is a great time to get involved in your community.”