Big Oil's Q2 to Gain Big Time From Commodity Price Rally

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 10 days ago

Some of the world’s top energy companies are set to report second-quarter earnings in the upcoming weeks. ExxonMobil XOM, Chevron CVX, Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) (. ), BP plc (LON:BP) BP (NYSE:BP) and TotalEnergies TTE will release their results sometime between Jul 29 and Aug 3. While the returns improved...

Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

U.S. Number 1 Producer of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The oil and gas industry in the U.S. produced the most petroleum and natural gas than in any other country during 2020, easily outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, crude oil exports from the U.S. reached a record high last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Department of...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Morgan Stanley's Top Oil & Gas Plays Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Despite a recent sector sell-off in oil and gas, a Morgan Stanley analyst cites a "consistent execution on spending" and strong excess cash flow usage "towards capital returns and debt reduction" as reasons to remain favorable. Oil & Gas Industry Overview: Devin McDermott holds an attractive view on both the...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil up $1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S....
Trafficinvesting.com

4 Overvalued Oil Stocks to Avoid as OPEC Agrees to Raise Output

With the settlement of a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, an OPEC+ deal to increase production was sealed earlier this week. Following the agreement, oil prices have declined approximately 8%. Because declining global demand could cause oil prices to fall further, we believe Chevron (CVX), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Valero Energy (VLO), which are trading at expensive valuations, could witness a price retreat soon. Let’s discuss. On July 18, OPEC+ announced plans to increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels each day beginning in August, following a week of internal conflict. The projected rise in supply, coupled with a decline in market demand amid a deceleration of the economic recovery and rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, has caused oil prices to slump lately.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Rig count rises by 7 as crude prices rebound

The number of drilling rigs operating in the U.S. jumped by seven this week as crude prices recovered their losses from earlier in the week. Drillers added six rigs in Texas and one rig in Oklahoma, raising the nation’s count to 491, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 251 rigs in operation as the global pandemic slashed crude demand.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gas prices at multi-year highs will protect stocks: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. natural gas prices have surged to multi-year highs which will conserve scarce stocks, encourage more gas-focused drilling and promote a temporary switch back towards coal-fired generation this summer. Front-month futures prices for gas delivered at Henry Hub climbed to over $3.95 per million British thermal units on...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices rise, building on prior session's gains

NEW YORK, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Thursday, following a pronounced rally in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 1.61 U.S. dollars, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 71.91 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.56 dollars, or about 2.2 percent, to close at 73.79 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficworldoil.com

Oil prices rally following harsh Monday selloff

(Bloomberg) --Oil jumped the most since mid-April amid broader market gains and after a U.S. government report showed declining fuel and distillate stockpiles during the high-demand summer driving season. Futures rose 4.6% in New York on Wednesday with U.S. equities advancing as better-than-expected corporate earnings took the focus off concerns...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

The inevitable end of the big oil and gas dividend?

The year is 2020, and oilfields are leaking money. Oil and gas production companies take drastic action to preserve their finances, terminating staff contracts and minimising capital spending. These measures even included previously unimaginable changes to the millions flowing toward shareholders every quarter. Which means that in 2020, big oil...
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Big Oil Companies Are Dumping Dirty Assets

The conventional wisdom is that 100 companies are responsible for 71% of carbon emissions, and The Guardian article that started all this noted that "ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, and Chevron are identified as among the highest emitting investor-owned companies since 1988." Since then, these big investor-owned oil companies have been having...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Drops as U.S. Fuel Stocks Grow and OPEC+ Nears Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled as a build in U.S. fuel inventories and a potential OPEC+ agreement to increase supply cooled a buying spree that had pushed the market above $75. Futures in New York fell 2.8%, the most since May. Both gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Up, Investors Predict Further Fall in U.S. Crude Inventories

Investing.com – Oil was up Tuesday morning in Asia. The black liquid clawed back some gains from Monday’s losses ahead of U.S. crude oil supply data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) with investors expecting a further decline in inventories. Brent oil futures were up 0.24% to 75.34 by 11:51...
spglobal.com

Interest rates on oil, gas junk bonds tumble as commodity prices improve – S&P

Crude oil trading at its highest sustained level since the fall of 2014 has eased credit concerns for even speculative-grade North American oil and gas producers, S&P Global Ratings said, as the number of companies forced to borrow at high interest rates has collapsed since the pandemic spring of 2020.

