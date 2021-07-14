Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsville, NY

Leatherbarrow, Van Sice reelected to serve as BOE president, vice president for 2021-22 school year

By SAMANTHA FLAVELL Associate Editor
Amherstbee.com
 10 days ago

During the July 6 Williamsville Board of Education meeting current Board President Teresa Leatherbarrow and current Vice President Suzanne Van Sice were both reelected by the board to continue serving in their respective roles for the 2021-22 school year. For the presidential appointment, board member Crystal Kaczmarek-Bogner nominated Leatherbarrow who was then reappointed to serve as president by a 7:2 […]

www.amherstbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsville, NY
Government
City
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Boe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TennisPosted by
CNN

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here. Competition began earlier this week in Tokyo, and the opening ceremony took place Friday in the city's National Stadium. Thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries took part in the opening ceremony, but the stadium's...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy