Leatherbarrow, Van Sice reelected to serve as BOE president, vice president for 2021-22 school year
During the July 6 Williamsville Board of Education meeting current Board President Teresa Leatherbarrow and current Vice President Suzanne Van Sice were both reelected by the board to continue serving in their respective roles for the 2021-22 school year. For the presidential appointment, board member Crystal Kaczmarek-Bogner nominated Leatherbarrow who was then reappointed to serve as president by a 7:2 […]www.amherstbee.com
