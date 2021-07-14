Michael Jordan spotted leaving Steve & Cookies in Margate

The following post contains minor SPOILERS for Space Jam: A New Legacy, mostly for stuff that doesn’t actually appear in the film. Just about every single Warner Bros. character since the birth of motion pictures is in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Batman and Robin show up to the final basketball game; the Joker and Penguin are not far away. King Kong and Iron Giant loom in the background, while Hanna Barbera cartoons like the Flintstones hang out at their feet. There’s really just one person who doesn’t show up for this game — which supposedly will determine the fate of the entire world! —and that’s Michael Jordan. And he was the star of the original Space Jam!