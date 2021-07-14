Michael Jordan spotted leaving Steve & Cookies in Margate
MARGATE — Michael Jordan is back in South Jersey. The NBA Hall of Famer was seen leaving Steve & Cookie's By The Bay in Margate on Tuesday night. A video posted on Twitter showed Jordan leaving the restaurant and being greeted outside by a mob of fans. One can be heard shouting, "Jordan, I love you," as many in the crowd recorded the encounter on their phones. Jordan didn't say anything in the video and simply walked into a car with a cigar in his mouth.pressofatlanticcity.com
