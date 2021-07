WALLKILL – It is a common saying that “the apple does not fall far from the tree.”. So it is no surprise Zoe Mesuch, who is a rising ninth grade at Wallkill Senior High School has already received an offer to play Division I basketball at George Mason University in Virginia. Her mother, Sarah Mesuch was a star high school basketball player for Our Lady of Lourdes in Poughkeepsie in the late 80s, leading the team to three state championships and then later returning to coach for the team leading them to three state title appearances and winning the crown in 2004.