Marlins select East’s Mack 31st overall in MLB Draft

The San Diego Padres (56-42) will challenge the Miami Marlins (41-55) in a four-game weekend tournament at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 22, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. San Diego will try to continue their success after winning three of their last 5 contests. The Padres posted 11 runs scored in their last three matches while scoring four or more runs in winning two of their last five outings. Jake Cronenworth notched a total of 100 hits and 40 RBIs in leading San Diego while Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. collected a total of 175 hits and 131 RBIs on the year. The San Diego Padres split the first two installments of a series versus the Atlanta Braves after a 3-2 win on Wednesday. San Diego will face the Miami Marlins in a four-game showdown on Thursday after the suspension of their final match against the Braves. Starter Chris Paddack pitched for 5.0 scoreless innings while giving away three hits with one strikeout in the victory.