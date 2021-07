The rolling hills of Clermont is a perfect setting for a picturesque Florida orange grove. Living in the area, we had the pleasure of visiting on numerous occasions. Located on highway 27 on the south end of Clermont is where you will find the Showcase of Citrus, Florida’s fresh air attraction. If you’re looking for something unique and fun to do, this is the place! The Showcase of Citrus is family owned and operates on over 2500 acres! On the grounds you will find more than 50 varieties of citrus, which ripen at different times throughout the year. They even have u-pick options, which allow you to pick the perfect fruit!