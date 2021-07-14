Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

BOE addresses student performance from a unpredictable school year

By STEPHANIE ZAWADZKI Reporter
Amherstbee.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet Home School District addressed learning strategies that were successful in the latest school year amid the pandemic. Superintendent Anthony Day gave an update on student performance. “We anticipated a much higher need for summer school this year,” said Day Moving forward, students would be given the option to revisit previous sessions throughout the year. If they see themselves falling […]

www.amherstbee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Summer School#Home School#Boe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

LAPS: Time To Register Students For 2021-22 School Year

It is time to register students for the 2021-2022 school year. The First day of school is Aug. 12. Courtesy/LAPS. The first day of school is only a month away so now is the time for all students who plan to attend Los Alamos Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year to complete online registration.
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

CDC issues new guidance for students and teachers ahead of the new school year

ABC NEWS– A new school year is a little more than a month away in some places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a major announcement that could affect how classrooms look this fall. Among them, the CDC says vaccinated students and teachers can now ditch their masks inside school buildings. The announcements come as the COVID-19 Delta variant rapidly spreads.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Summer school helping students reconnect, bounce back from trying year

WINCHESTER — On Thursday morning, Handley High School sophomore Jakaya Copeland completed one of her history courses to recover a credit. Jakaya, 16, is enrolled in summer school at Handley. She said she spent most of the 2020-21 school year learning online amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled with history.
Public Healthnjspotlight.com

Op-Ed: Well-staffed school libraries can help students recover from their pandemic year

School library media specialists reach every student, every year they’re in that building, fostering relationships that ignite and sustain a love of reading and learning. In the wake of COVID-19, there have been countless headlines about K-12 education and the learning deficits students will be facing as a result of remote and hybrid learning. Fortunately, the federal government has provided extraordinary funding to help school districts address those gaps. New Jersey would be wise to allocate some ofthis federal money to ensure that all New Jersey students have access to a robust school library program with a certified school library media specialist at the helm. From literacy, to social and emotional learning, to inquiry-based research experiences, school library media specialists support the education and development of the whole child. They have an in-depth understanding of the curricula of their school and know what resources can best support the various grades and subject areas they work with. Yet many districts have been eliminating this vital position. With this funding, there is now an opportunity to reverse this shortsighted trend.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Building Facelift Part of Plan to Raise Student Performance

It's not every day Principal Keri Flores has people lining up to take a look around Western Hills High School but that day came today, as Flores showed off the newly renovated school, thanks to a voter-approved bond package. "The seniors are super bummed because they're leaving," said Flores. "It's...
Educationgolaurens.com

M.S. Bailey now enrolling 4K students for upcoming school year

M. S. Bailey Child Development Center is enrolling students for 4K for the 2021-2022 school year. Students must turn four before September 1, 2021 to qualify for enrollment. Please stop by the school, located at 625 Elizabeth Street, to pick up a registration packet. It is helpful to have your...
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County schools addresses summer staffing issues for students with disabilities

Fairfax County will hold more summer classes for students with disabilities later this month after staffing issues put the program in jeopardy. After families were informed that a teacher deficit was delaying the Extended School Year program, the school district adjusted it into two blocks, the first of which is already underway, to allow it to keep class sizes low but do more with less staff.
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

PPCC students react to free textbooks for next school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Community College is giving students relief for the upcoming school year by waiving all fees for textbooks. It’s through a new partnership with Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC) and Slingshot. With the help of leftover funds from COVID-19 relief aid, the partnership will make free textbooks available for all degree and certificate-seeking PPCC students.
Montgomery, ALalabamanews.net

MPS Providing School Supplies for Students to Start the School Year

Montgomery Public Schools will be providing all students with basic, consumable school supplies such as paper, pencils, markers, notebooks and crayons to start the school year. This is a one-time distribution, and parents must replenish these supplies as the school year progresses. “We wanted to lighten the load for parents...
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Derby BOE sets COVID guidelines for next school year

As the Derby school district is preparing for a full return to in-person instruction this fall, the Derby Board of Education approved a set of protocols for handling COVID-19. The BOE voted on Monday, July 12 to approve the protocols, which include guidance on masks, visitors, handwashing, social distancing and more.
Ashland County, OHtimes-gazette.com

Black River BOE hires teachers, coaches, for the coming school year

KEY ACTION Hired some personnel and accepted a couple of resignations. DISCUSSION The following were employed for the 2021-2022 school year:. Beth DeRodes and Amanda Salay: temporary summer employees. Lindsay Hartke: primary intervention specialist. Amanda Harrison: elementary school teacher. Allison Quay: varsity assistant volleyball coach. Brian Shlapack: volunteer football. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy