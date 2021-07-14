BOE addresses student performance from a unpredictable school year

School library media specialists reach every student, every year they’re in that building, fostering relationships that ignite and sustain a love of reading and learning. In the wake of COVID-19, there have been countless headlines about K-12 education and the learning deficits students will be facing as a result of remote and hybrid learning. Fortunately, the federal government has provided extraordinary funding to help school districts address those gaps. New Jersey would be wise to allocate some ofthis federal money to ensure that all New Jersey students have access to a robust school library program with a certified school library media specialist at the helm. From literacy, to social and emotional learning, to inquiry-based research experiences, school library media specialists support the education and development of the whole child. They have an in-depth understanding of the curricula of their school and know what resources can best support the various grades and subject areas they work with. Yet many districts have been eliminating this vital position. With this funding, there is now an opportunity to reverse this shortsighted trend.