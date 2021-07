The US Coast Guard said it rescued 13 people out of 22 who were tossed into the ocean after their ship capsized near the Florida Keys due to Tropical Storm Elsa. The Coast Guard is still searching for the other nine victims.The boat reportedly left from Cuba. The first two survivors were rescued by a nearby cargo ship, which prompted the rescue effort from the US Coast Guard. Two helicopters and an airplane were called in to assist with the search. Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on Wednesday morning in Taylor County, Florida. According to The National Hurricane Centre,...