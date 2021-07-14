McKenna receives legislative proclamation for service as acting superintendent of Williamsville CSD
New York State Sen. Edward A. Rath III recently honored Dr. John McKenna with a legislative proclamation for his work and service as acting superintendent of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. McKenna was appointed acting superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District in September after his predecessor was put on administrative leave. “It’s my honor as a state senator representing […]www.amherstbee.com
