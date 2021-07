There is an old adage that secrets aren’t secrets; they’re just not any of your business. Unfortunately for Texas A&M, their biggest and most hated rival that they had been avoiding since discontinuing the Lone Star Showdown, the Texas Longhorns, have possibly been having secret meetings with Greg Sankey and the rest of the conference with the intentions of joining the SEC. As reported by ESPN, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork expressed the school was not involved in any conversations on the matter, hinting at the fact they were unaware.