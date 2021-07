James McAvoy will return as Morpheus in a new story based on Neil Gaiman's The Sandman from DC and Audible. The cast will include familiar faces including Jeffrey Wright and Regé-Jean Page, and it's set to release on September 22. Like the first installment, it will be directed by Dirk Maggs, and in anticipation of Act II's release, Audible is making The Sandman's first act a free download. The pickup was originally announced back in January, when Amazon revealed that Audible would make at least two more Sandman acts, likely coming out annually. There is no official word yet on the casting or release date of the third volume.