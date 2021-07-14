Cancel
Giants HC Joe Judge on Coaching Under Belichick and Saban, Daniel Jones’s Potential, and Year 2 in New York

By Flying Coach
The Ringer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean and Peter are joined by the head coach of the New York Giants to talk about his rare experience under both Nick Saban in Alabama and Bill Belichick in New England, including his favorite player to coach on the Patriots and Nick Saban’s unique interviewing process. Later, they get into what Year 3 could look like for Daniel Jones, what he has learned after his first year as a head coach, and how he is preparing for Year 2 (2:04). Finally, we answer some listener emails and voicemails (59:43).

