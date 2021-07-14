Cancel
Blue Jackets to host draft party at Nationwide Arena, honor late goalie

By Lydia Taylor
spectrumnews1.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host a draft party and an open house at Nationwide Arena Friday, July 23. The team also plans to honor its late goalie, Matiss Kivlenieks, who died July 4 after getting hit with a firework. The Blue Jackets have three first-round picks...

